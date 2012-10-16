Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was announced concerning whether certain Discover Financial Services officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), including those who current hold NYSE:DFS shares since years, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Discover Financial Services officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls and misstating the company's financial results.



Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.26 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Nov. 30, 2010 to over $3.51 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Nov. 30, 2011 and its Net Income rose over the same time periods from $764.79 million to over $2.22 billion.



Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rose from as low as $4.95 per share in March 2009 to as high as $40.41 on October 4, 2012.



On October 15, 2012, NYSE:DFS shares closed at $39.39 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), have certain options



