Discover Friend in Palm, the Best Virtual Assistant on Google Play

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Indo Irish Softsol Pvt. LTD., an emerging mobile applications and lifestyle solutions developer, is excited today to announce the launch of a newly enhanced version of Friend In Palm - popularly known as FIP - onto Google Play. Universally compatible across all Android devices, this uniquely intuitive concierge app blends together customization features together with artificial intelligence and the powerful ispeech speech recognition engine to provide users with a virtual personal assistant capable of helping you complete tasks as simple as texting a friend or as complex as searching the web for users, and nearly everything in between! Newly optimized for smoother performance and clearer speech recognition features, Friend In Palm is currently available for download on Google Play for $1.99 in the Productivity category.



Offering users the power to perform a wide array of action via their smart device without so much as pressing a button FIP is the definitive answer to iOS’ much lauded Siri personal assistant feature build specifically for Android, boasting more features and range of use. Users are free to put a face to FIP, adding in photos that will automatically move and interact with users while they’re utilizing the app. A wide array of accents can be selected from as well to give users a completely personalized personal assistance experience. Need FIP to find GPS directions, news stories, and social media posts? Simply ask. Need to set up alarms, create reminders, or want to post a status update to Facebook? Let FIP know and the rest is history!



This low cost app will turn your Android device into an ultimate personal assistant which lets you have your loved ones as face of the app carrying realistic emotions apart from making your device more accessible and easier to use.



Much more than a voice recognition enabled search engine, FIP gives users’ devices a whole new dimension of practicality. This is a new way to interact with Android, one which turns users devices into an interactive companion as much as it enhances their already vast technological potential. In addition to providing users devices with a unique flourish geared directly towards their wants and needs, FIP does away with the hassle and monotony of completing everyday digital actions while on the go. There’s no reason to stop and search for information online, open up various apps to find information, or needlessly fiddle around for anything else. That’s because with FIP everything from communicating with friends, to keeping your hand on the pulse of daily news, and everything in between becomes as simple as talking to a friend – one whose always on your phone or tablet and ready to help.



