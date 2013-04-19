Discover How to Start a Profitable Catering Business: New Book and Business Forms Package, "The Catering Business Guide," Now Available

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Author Heather Wikstrom serves up practical and tasty advice to catering entrepreneurs in her brand new book: “The Catering Business Guide.” The new resource is a step-by-step e-book that shows anyone how to start a catering business or improve sales for an existing catering service. The book comes complete with everything an aspiring caterer needs to be a success, including professional business forms, agreements and marketing materials. “The Catering Business Guide” is available for immediate purchase at the following link: http://www.cateringbusinessguide.com



“Catering is a recession proof career,” says Wikstrom. “Caterers have been around for ages and there will always be weddings, holiday parties, corporate meetings, and social events that require delicious food—there will always be a demand [for professional caterers].”



Good food is big business. The book outlines the process of starting a catering business from the ground up, including all aspects of starting a home-based, commercial or mobile catering business, and even how to offer food services as a personal chef.



The 100-page guide is filled with must-know advice on everything from how to estimate the quantity of food needed, what to charge, how to design a successful menu and suggestions on the types of foods to offer, to how to avoid being sued. The comprehensive catering business plan also includes guidance on how to obtain applicable insurance and required licensing, as well as little-known cost-saving tips about renting commercial kitchens.



The bonus Business Forms Package provides ready-to-use forms such as contracts, quote and proposal forms, agreements, invoices, and an abundance of marketing items to successfully market a catering business on and offline.



“Setting your own hours, being your own boss, and making great money doing what you love is possible!” Wikstrom states, emphatically. “The information and materials found in ‘The Catering Business Guide and bonus Business Forms Package can save someone new to the catering business from making costly mistakes and wasting precious time and money.”



To purchase a $27 copy of "The Catering Business Guide," (a $77 value), visit the book website: http://www.cateringbusinessguide.com .



