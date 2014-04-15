Discover if You Are Impacted by Heartbleed Bug for Free

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Businesses, companies, financial institutions, huge corporations and many more organizations are vulnerable to cyber threats day in and day out. A variety of viruses and bugs invade their systems and contribute to huge losses. The latest is the Heartbleed Bug that allows anyone on the internet to read the system memory that is usually protected by some vulnerable versions of OpenSSL software. This leads to security threat to the data such as names, passwords, account information and so on. A free Heart Bleed bug scanners is now released by Provensec.com. So go ahead scan , discover , fix this bug and stop the leaks.



The company also offers Provenscan – a unique web based business to business security offering. It is also the first fully private labeled security service delivered from the cloud. This product can examine any kind of IT system so as to identify the security gaps thereby offering immediate remedies. With the help of this system businesses can prevent cyber criminals and cyber threats. It is a fully automated scanning system which does not need any security expertise. Multiple organizations or clients can be added to the system. It offers real time alerts in case of security flaws. Clients can access their own system and track the progress on the closure of any findings.



To know more about Provenscan and Heart Bleed vulnerability visit http://provensec.com/heartbleed/



About www.provensec.com

Provensec, www.provensec.com based at New York founded in 2009 is a company that is involved in creating and delivering information security products and services so that companies can face any type of cyber threats without having to worry about the security of their data.



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Provensec

Address: 616 Corporate Way #2, Valley Cottage, NY 10989

Phone: +1-404-466-4546

Email: support@provensec.com

Website URL: http://www.provensec.com/