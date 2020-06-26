Discover La Finca in Miami

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The beginnings of La Finca were as a ranch for working horses, and a fruit farm with on-site stables and fruit trees. The four-acre property, on its north side, is home to a guesthouse nestled close to a large pool. It is situated in the center of Miami-Dade County and is surrounded in a wealthy neighborhood and the ambiance is perennially serene.



La Finca guests will find over 60 fruit trees to pick delicious mangos, avocados, and papayas during their stay. Lots of attention has been paid to all-natural settings like the beehive on site, which provides fresh honey. La Finca is centrally located to a lot of sites and guests will surely wish to return again and again.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.