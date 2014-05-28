Discover Le Samoyede in Morzine: Foods, Nightlife and Accommodation

Morzine, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Of all the most stunning and picturesque tows, Le Samoyede must be one of those. It is liked most by people who want to escape the hassle of the traffic congested city life.



Le Samoyede, a Morzine hotel, is an established French alpine town conveniently located just below 90km away from Geneva international airport in Switzerland. The landscape is just then a farming village and ski resort. According to Igluski.com, Le Samoyede has a better average depth of snow during winter season. This is why Le Samoyede is one of the few good places to do the skiing. But aside from skiing, Le Samoyede has such a number of reasons to visit with all the year round.



Le Samoyede serves good food at reasonable prices. Le Samoyede, aside from being known for its tarflette (bacon and potatoes) specialties, raclette and fondue, has an avenue of restaurants at fairly enough prices. The menu on the list includes meat, fish, pizza and traditional Savoyard dishes, as well. From pizza to unique chocolate bars, the town offers a one- stop all day food services. Lisa Pollen included on her Ten things you must do in Le Samoyede the menu of reputed to be the best restaurant in town, the l’Atelier (hotel-lesamoyede.com)In addition, bars in Le Samoyede does not fail the bar goers to provide a good atmosphere while drinking beer. Some restaurants caters for larger parties with banquet style dining and high standard cuisine



Nightlife. Le Samoyede has a wide choice of widely spread bars. There are bars who are serving until the dawn, with good performing bands, live music or DJs. Le Samoyede bars also allows the customers to connect with their wireless internet connection. On the other hand, Le Samoyede has also a more relaxed and low lit lounge environment with outstanding services. This is for those seeking for quieter option.



Accommodation, hotel etc. The town itself has a good selection of accommodation. Every hotel provides an almost perfect home- ambiance. Over the years, many hotels in Mozine moved up the stars scale. Some hotels offer dorm- style living with communal breakfast while some are in a traditional chalet with breakfast and dinner. For luxury, Le Samoyede has farmhouse hotels that have great access to great terrain.



Le Samoyede rates excellently with its town. From food down to hotel, Le Samoyede truly is a good place to be with. No doubt that it may be one of the most liked tourist destinations in the world in the near future.



About Le Samoyede

Le Samoyede is a large, charming and well looked after chalet in Morzine, where the level of service and welcome makes your stay and unforgettable experience. Right in the heart of "Les Portes du Soleil" (International ski Resort between Switzerland & France with 650km of pistes), the hotel has a fantastic location where everything is accessible by foot: the pistes, ski schools and hikes are just 5 minutes walk away. All rooms were interior designed to an outstanding quality where each room has its own unique personality and charm, with all amenities and are extremely comfortable. In "L’Atelier d’Alexandre", the Michelin star trained (Le Bâteau Ivre, Le Chat Botté…) chef offers a delicious menu which is out of this world. Savoyards specialties are also available to order during one’s stay.



Hotel Le Samoyede is in the heart of "Les Portes du Soleil" (International ski Resort between Swisszerland & France with 650km of pistes).