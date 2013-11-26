Discover New Facts About Composite Volcanoes at Worldlandforms.com

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Worldlandforms.com, a solo platform providing new facts about composite volcanoes is ready to satisfy the knowledge banks of hungry visitors. This learning portal is a hub for all kinds of information related to diverse land forms around the planet.



In fact, if one needs the most accurate information regarding different types of volcano landforms -Worldlandforms.com is unbeatable. With a huge information base, this portal can easily provide any informational needs regarding volcanoes. At Worldlandforms.com, one can understand composite volcanoes to their fullest - from their origin to their purpose.



This online portal has compiled a dedicated section for volcanoes. Emphasizing Composite Volcano, the portal reads - originated from alternating layers of composite materials like lava volcanic ash, this volcano is built up by repeated accumulation of materials that erupt through the conduit and also increase in size of lava and other materials.



Elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Composite volcanoes are also called strato-volcanoes. It is a member of the volcanic landforms family. As the name suggests, they are composed of lava flows and pyroclastic materials of intermediate composition which includes volcanic ash, cinders, blocks and fragments of rock.”



A composite volcano is considered the most explosive because of their viscous magma. When this magma comes up to the earth’s crust, it results in the clogging of the crater pipe, causing the gas in the pipe to be locked up. Pressure inside the pipe builds up, and eventually, a violent eruption occurs. In some instances, the lava also solidifies within fissures forming dykes.



About Worldlandforms.com

Worldlandforms.com is a leading portal that provides information about different types of landforms. The portal has been created with an aim to provide people with authentic information about landforms. The portal also has its social media pages on various social media channels. The portal’s motto is ‘helping people discover the landforms of the world.’



To learn more, please visit http://www.worldlandforms.com.