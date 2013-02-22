Discover One of the Seven Wonders of Portugal with Yazores.Com

Ponta Delgada, Portugal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The Archipelago of the Azores is situated in the Atlantic Ocean, halfway between Europe and America. Due to the volcanic nature of the nine islands which form the Archipelago, the landscape offers incredible sights of rolling green hills and sparkling volcanic lakes. The Lagoa do Fogo, one of the volcanic lakes formed on the bottom of the crater of an extinct volcano, and one of the main objectives of São Miguel Island, was recently elected as one of the 7 Wonders of Portugal, in the category for wild beaches.



The Lagoa do Fogo is situated at an altitude of 575 meters, in the center of São Miguel Island, the largest of the nine islands, and the administrative center of the Archipelago. It has been classified as a Natural Reserve since 1974 and it was one of the 21 finalists of the "7 Beach Wonders of Portugal" competition, being awarded the distinction of Wonder of Portugal.



It entered this category because, unusually for a volcanic lake, it has formed a beach along one of its margins, where people can sit and have a picnic after trekking down the sides of the volcano crater to reach the water. The authenticity of its natural, environmental and landscape characteristics have brought it this important distinction, officially recognizing its value.



