Discover the Best Funds to Add Portfolio

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Award-winning investment analytics platform, AlternativeSoft, is always looking at new ways to add value and service for investors and with the latest portfolio scenario analysis feature, known as Dynamic Allocation using Watchlist, institutional investors are able to make even better decisions when it comes to choosing funds for their portfolios.



Dynamic Allocation Using Watchlist gives you more control



Using the new feature, clients can select up to 10 funds and control which specific funds improve performance in terms of portfolio statistics such as return, volatility, drawdown, maximum monthly loss or VaR.



As you can see in the above example, Global Arbitrage and India Opportunity deliver the best combination of portfolio statistics. , So, based on this data, investors can choose to select these funds for inclusion in their portfolios.



The new feature makes AlternativeSoft software even more appealing to investment companies, who can now add up to 10 funds that have already passed due diligence procedures.



Another reason to choose AlternativeSoft



Clearly, choosing hedge funds or mutual funds within a watchlist that will perform best is critical when it comes to the performance of any portfolio, but ensuring that those funds work together in a way that matches your own investment strategy for optimal returns is just as important. And it's here where AlternativeSoft's Dynamic Allocation using Watchlist feature will become most useful for those investing in hedge funds.



Combined with other customisable tools, such as portfolio management, peer grouping, style analysis, returns collections, PE data collection and stress testing, along with links to Bloomberg, Refinitiv, Albourne, Preqin, Morningstar, HFR, Eurekahedge and Backstop, investors have more reasons than ever to choose AlternativeSoft when it comes to portfolio construction software.



To try that new feature for yourself, request a demo here, or contact AlternativeSoft on +44 20 7510 2003 or email information@alternativesoft.com



About AlternativeSoft

AlternativeSoft is an award winning leading provider in Asset Selection, Portfolio Construction and Fund Reporting software. Since 2005, AlternativeSoft has simplified the asset selection and portfolio construction process for institutional investors, empowering users by creating a personalised investment universe driven by state-of-the-art analytics. With a total combined AuM over $1.5tn worldwide, some of the world's largest pension funds, fund of funds, family offices, private banks, endowments, foundations, wealth managers and advisers trust AlternativeSoft to identify and analyse multi-asset class portfolios of hedge funds, mutual funds, ETFs and private market funds.



For more information, please visit: https://www.alternativesoft.com