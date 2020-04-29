Discover the Best Sleeping Directions for Improved Sleep and Better Health

Lubbock, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Dr. Kevin Crawford, renowned shoulder surgeon from Lubbock, Texas is pleased to share the latest article on best sleeping directions on his webpage. Sleep is a very important aspect in everyone's daily routine. But there is more to it than sleeping on a cozy mattress with a fluffy pillow underneath the head. Vastu Shastra or the Indian version of the Feng Shui, is a traditional guide to directions and architecture. According to this guide, every person should follow a particular sleeping direction in order to get better sleep; and to achieve a greater good in terms of overall health.



The first directive is to always sleep towards the South. The head needs to be in the South Direction. This aids in a better, healthy and a happy life. This direction also keeps people away from sleep disorders and headache problems. The direction that is a strict no-no is north. It should be avoided at all costs as this direction may make people feel sleep-deprived. Sleeping in the West too must be avoided as it results in unpleasant dreams resulting in lack of sleep; this could be a hidden reason for depression and anxiety. East is the next best alternative to south as it helps the mind memorize and concentrate better. There is always a scientific reason behind these suggestions.



Discover those reasons at https://drkevincrawford.com/know-the-best-sleeping-direction-for-your-health/



