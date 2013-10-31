Discover the Health Benefits of Honey at Avanti Savoia

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- For those that like the rich taste of honey, there is evidence this beloved food has health benefits. The substance has been used since ancient times to treat infections and remedy sickness.



According to Medical News Today (MTN), honey has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help patients heal from wounds and deal with coughs or sleep difficulties. The exact benefits and uses of honey are still under research, but it is clear there is validity to claims honey has medicinal advantages. MTN states honey can also help fight acid reflux and infantile gastroenteritis.



As the evidence of honey’s benefits continues to grow, it is important to remember its culinary uses. Whether one is looking to sweeten up breakfast, lunch or dinner, honey has a place on the table. There is a big difference between store bought honey and the products produced by niche manufacturers. In order to get the best, it is often necessary to find specialty distributors with handpicked products.



Avanti Savoia supplies a variety of imported Italian ingredients and gourmet foods. Authentic pasta, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and honey offer amazing flavors. Unadulterated, true honey is full of health benefits, and Avanti Savoia has various types including White Gold Raw Clover Honey, Creamy Rapsflower Honey and Doug’s Other Honey. A full list of products is available at http://www.avantisavoia.com/



For further information on Avanti Savoia and gourmet honey, please call toll-free 1 (800) 213-2927 to speak to a representative. The sweet taste and medicinal benefits of honey make it a treat that strengthens one’s body and mind.



Contact Information:

Avanti Savoia

Address:

7610 Maynardville Pike

Knoxville, TN 37938

Toll-Free: 1 (800) 213-2927

Local: (865) 922-9916

Website: http://www.avantisavoia.com