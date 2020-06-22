Discover the Historic Rhodes Medieval Town with Exclusive Travel Guide

Ialysos, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- RhodesOldTown.gr is the online travel guide for tourists, visitors and locals alike. The travel guide consists of tourist information about this historic town with maps, photos, restaurants, hotels, apartments, car hire companies, rent a bike companies and many more. This island was named after Rhodon, the Greek name for Rose. And it is no exaggeration if one says that the beauty of this medieval town surpasses its name. It is a paradise for holiday seekers, honeymoon couples and adventure mongers. Just outside the city are some amazing spa resorts which offer a perfect getaway. The Rhodian tradition is also famous for its food and locally brewed beverages. This online tourist guide is a great way to kick start the holiday in this breathtaking destination. Whether it is looking for car hire companies to explore the town or searching for the perfect hotels and apartments that promise a comfortable stay, this guide has it all.



To know more about Rhodes Old Town visit https://rhodesoldtown.gr/en/rhodes-old-town/



About https://rhodesoldtown.gr/

RhodesOldTown.gr is an online travel guide that offers information to the tourists and visitors about this historic medieval town of Rhodes. The site also offers a wide range of tourist information, things to see and do, maps, photos, rent a bike companies, attractions, beaches and more.



Media Contact



Anastasios Pelelas

Address: El. Venizelou 21 Str. Ialysos, Rhodes ZIP 85101 Greece

Phone: +30-6947788108

Email: Contact@rhodesoldtown.gr

Website: https://rhodesoldtown.gr