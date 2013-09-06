Discover the Natural Remedies to Boost Kidney Function

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- A now naturopath, and longtime sufferer of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) named Robert Galarowicz has developed an extensive and detailed program to help people who suffer from some form of kidney disease.



Rob himself has suffered since the age of 22. He ended up on dialysis for nearly 3 years, and has been living with a kidney transplant from a cadaver for almost a decade.



However, instead of giving up, Rob became a naturopath, or natural health doctor, took his disease to the next level to develop a diet and program that keeps it at bay, and in some cases for some patients even turns back the clock on their disease.



According to Rob, mainstream things like food, diets, and treatments are causing more harm than good to the human body, and there’s a reason why humanity has been living off Mother Nature comfortably and safely without having to process it for eons.



“The truth was I was TERRIFIED of ever going back to dialysis and living a MISERABLE life”.



But the fact Rob lived through CKD made his practice stronger as he was and is able to connect with other patients with similar issues on both a personal and professional level, thus providing better care.



According to Rob, “All of this research and working closely with kidney disease sufferers allowed me to see what works, what doesn’t, and what is a waste of time. That led me to create The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”.



The book gives patients an in-depth overview of the diet, supplements, lifestyle, and natural treatments to help their kidney disease and teach them exactly what needs to be done.



Reviews from both the patients and doctors have shown that Rob’s program is extremely effective in helping with kidney disease. Because of the program’s success and reception, Rob has said he is extremely proud of it.



You can read more about the program here:



http://www.healkidneydisease.com/



http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/



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