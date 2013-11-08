Discover Why These Stroller Clips Have Now Become the Number1 Best Seller

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Dubbed to be the safest and securest method for a parents and caregivers to attach their children’s diaper bags, the Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips are fast becoming necessary item because it was designed with safety in mind.



“What the means is that you can now make your life a little easier by giving your shoulders rest and freedom from lugging around should bags containing valuables and other necessary items like diapers, change of clothes and cleaning materials,” says Neil, a spokesperson for the Freddie & Sebbie run selling high quality, value for money baby products operation.



“Now you can with the freedom of the new Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips, designed to take out all the heavy lifting, so parents can keep their hands free and pay full attention to their children,” adds Neil.



The child-friendly Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips are currently available on Amazon.com.



These heavy-duty metal Stroller Hook Clips are also created with a non-slip Velcro strap, which allows the stroller hook to attach to any stroller bar - horizontal, diagonal or vertical.



According to Neil, the Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips were also made with security in mind. “Once your bags have been hooked, the spring-lock hook snaps back into place, keeping your bags securely attached which discourages theft,” notes the spokesperson.



When two clips are used instead of one, this allows safer cargo distribution to avoid tipping.



“The Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips are guaranteed to keep your bags safely and secure,” assures Neil. He also claims their Freddie & Sebbie children line of products are made to the highest standards in quality, safety and reliability.



“We believe in giving the very best to both parent and child,” adds Neil, who points to the following benefits of the Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips:



- Perfectly designed to fit all strollers

- Heavy duty strong metal clips - won't break like the plastic clips

- Clips locks for security this allows you to secure your valuables

- Stays firmly fixed to the stroller handles

- Made with the strongest quality materials available

- Won't scratch or damage you stroller

- Takes all the weight out of your heavy bags

- Comes with a set of two Stroller Hook Clips per pack



“Freddie & Sebbie children line Stroller Hook Clips,” adds Neil, “are also backed by a lifetime NO-Hassle free replacement guarantee.”



About Freddie & Sebbie

Freddie & Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other!) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called “Freddie and Sebbie”.



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you are going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



For further information, please contact:



Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com/



Social Media Contact:

https://twitter.com/Freddie_Sebbie

http://pinterest.com/luxuryitems/freddie-and-sebbie/

https://www.facebook.com/freddieNsebbie

https://www.youtube.com/user/FreddieandSebbie