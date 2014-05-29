Discovering and Locating the Best Camping Gear Has Been Made Easy with Review Site

Muskego, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention rates Camping high on their list of healthy activities. “For families, camping is a great way to get together and take advantage of all the great outdoors has to offer. Camping is a perfect way for families to get exercise. By its very nature, your trip will have you hiking, walking, swimming and biking to get around. This physical activity is something campers should be prepared to do with the right equipment and supplies on hand.”



On their website www.cdc.gov/family/camping/ the CDC also adds, “ When camping, know your limits and take steps to avoid injury at every location you visit. Before leaving on their trip, campers should make a checklist of all they need to pack. Their gear should include shelter, water and a working first-aid kit. This assures that their trip will be both healthy and safe.”



To meet the needs of all those who wish to add camping to their life, Good Camping Gear was born. Spokesperson Richard explains their goals this way, “We say Let's Go Camping We stand by making it pleasant for both novice and experienced campers alike. While it's fun to be outdoors and at one with nature, the relaxing nature of camping can be lost if you have not brought the right equipment for your trip. We make it our mission to review all sorts of camping gear and accessories on the market.”



Richard further adds why this is so important. “Camping is a wonderful way to spend time with the family and cement bonds with friends. However if you haven't a clue what to bring with you, any camping trip can become the ultimate nightmare. The key is knowing what to bring and finding the right camping gear that meets your needs. Of course, everyone has different needs. This is why we review everything from the latest gadgets for the technology oriented camper to equipment that are must-have items for the environmentally concerned camping group.”



With this Richard explains a great way to get a reluctant camper out of the house, “For those campers who can't leave mobile technology behind them when they head for the woods, a solar charger may be the way to get them out on the trail. It's just one of the solar powered gadgets we have reviewed.”



“Let's Go Camping” has become their motto and Richard elaborates on how this can be so for families that contain many different personality types. “We make it a point to review those items of camping gear that people may not know exists. Did you know that there is actually a pocket shower that can be hung from a tree so you can take a warm shower? There is also a portable sink for your washing needs. If it exists, we'll take the time to review it for you. This makes it easier for campers to have everything they need before they leave and have a great time. ”



About Good Camping Gear

They provide current reviews of camping gear from a variety of manufacturers. Along with comprehensive and honest reviews, readers can partake of blogs devoted to the subject of camping. Detailed information and check-lists make the camping experience accessible for all with this online one-stop location for camping advice.