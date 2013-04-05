Discovery Bay and Lantau Citizens Benefit from New Bespoke Content from Localised Lifestyle Magazine Around DB

Discovery Bay, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- China’s economic explosion has been nowhere more visible than in the outlying territories around Hong Kong, from Discovery Bay, Lantau Island and Tung Chung in particular. The new emerging lifestyles of these commercialist-communists may seem to be a contradiction in terms, but a new local magazine, Around DB, has launched to represent them.



A spokesperson for Around DB explained, “The new magazine offers a combination of business, family and lifestyle, entertainment and political content specifically tailored to this fascinating group. Where local magazines may sometimes be considered too niche for general consumption, Around DB offers a fascinating window into a small and unique part of China that operates under its own rules and culture. The insight it provides is fascinating for international businessmen and those interested in new and unique contemporary cultures.”



The online magazine publishes new material every week, and features an events gallery of the latest happenings around the region together with insight on the unique aspects of life, from insights on teenage lifestyle to an expose on the growing popularity of ice hockey in Hong Kong.



A spokesperson for the magazine explained, “We expected the magazine to be popular with residents because we’ve done extensive research on their needs and try at all times to reflect their values and priorities. However our growing popularity as an anthropological insight was unexpected, and we have found tourist enquiries coming through our magazine as adventurous individuals and entrepreneurial businessmen see through our lens the amazing opportunities in Discovery Bay and Lantau.”



Around DB magazine is the trusted provider of local information and entertainment for Discovery Bay residents, and increasingly for readers throughout Lantau Island and Hong Kong. As well as providing an essential guide to local businesses, they are truly focused on the interests, hobbies and concerns of their readers, and the magazine is tailored to complement their lifestyle with a special emphasis on family, business and recreation. For more information, please visit: http://www.arounddb.com/