Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Discovery, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: DISCA stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: DISCA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Discovery, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: DISCA investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Silver Spring, MD based Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide.



On May 17, 2021, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) announced an agreement to combine WarnerMedia's premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company.



Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction, AT&T would receive $43 billion (subject to adjustment) in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt, and AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company; Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: DISCA stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Discovery, Inc. Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.