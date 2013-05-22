Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Announces Botswana & Zimbabwe as New Adventure Destination

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Providing adventure travel groups with life-changing experiences around the globe, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel announces Botswana & Zimbabwe as its new feature adventure destination. Small travel groups made up of 10 to 18 travelers will be guaranteed a once-in-a-lifetime experience featuring 12 nights in First Class hotel accommodations that evoke the unique local character of the towns. During the vacation, travelers will spend nights in Johannesburg, Chobe National Park, Hwange National Park, Lake Kariba and Victoria Falls. Travelers can book now and be on their way to these exciting destinations.



Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel is able to provide more tour highlights for their travelers because by traveling in small groups, they are able to get to the heart of the destinations and visit local hot spots that larger groups have to miss. Getting to know the locals, and understand how people of a specific culture live, is part of the enjoyment of trips provided by Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel.



As part of getting to understand a new culture, travelers will spend time and learn about southern Africa’s wilderness and conservation efforts, along with seeing first-hand, wildlife at the Chobe River. Travelers will see hippos, crocodiles and water buffalo, as part of a boat cruise. In the town of Hwange, travelers will learn about children’s curriculums and the area’s main health concerns, while visiting the town’s school and medical center. The trip will be finished off with a home-prepared meal with a Victoria Falls family. Adventure travel groups will experience these tour highlights and more as part of their trip to Botswana & Zimbabwe.



About Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel

For over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Europe are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



