Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Announces Cuba as New Featured Destination

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Travelers looking for a personal, educational tour to Cuba now have their chance. Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel announces Cuba as its new featured destination to kick off spring. Travelers who sign up for an adventure travel group will experience 8 nights in accommodations that evoke the local character in Cuba. Small groups of 10-18 people will enjoy comprehensive, guided activities and cultural exchanges, as they get a first-hand experience of the Cuban culture. Discovery Tours by Gate 1 has been granted a license (license # CT-2012-293418-1) by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide people-to-people programs in Cuba. To book a people-to-people package to Cuba, please call 877-900-9777.



Cuba is an exciting destination that offers many tour highlights. Small groups will experience a daily schedule of people-to-people activities that will include visiting local landmarks and artists, along with seeing musical performances and other forms of live Cuban entertainment. One of the best preserved cities in the Caribbean is Trinidad. Travelers will visit this historic city with a local historian and learn about the old-world culture.



From firsthand city planners and architects, members of the small group will hear about Old Havana’s many restoration projects and will get to witness the urban farming movement of the historic Caribbean city. An expert will also lead a discussion about US-Cuba relations. Never before will U.S. citizens gain a better appreciation for the Cuban culture.



About Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel

For over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Europe are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



To learn more information on how to save money on small group travel arrangements, visit http://www.discovery-tours.com/.