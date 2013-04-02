Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Announces New Adventure Tour Groups to Croatia & Slovenia

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Always featuring new and exciting adventure travel groups to desired destinations around the world, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel will now be offering adventure travel groups to Croatia & Slovenia. With small adventure groups, travelers will be able to visit popular places that other tours miss out on. Travelers will have such a personal experience with the destination that they will feel like locals in the community. To book a tour, please call 877-900-9777.



Part of the trip to Croatia will include a journey to the village of Cilipi, where travelers will take part in local wine tastings and experience the timely traditions of the village. Wine will not be the only thing travelers will get to taste. The tour will stop by the Sheppard Museum in Bohinj where the group will taste farm-fresh cheese. Travelers will also explore exciting places such as the Dalmatian Islands of Korcula and Hvar. Dinner will be unforgettable as travelers will get a seaside view of the towering city walls of Dubrovnik from Jakov Beach. All of these fantastic destinations will be reached due to the accommodating, small adventure tour groups from Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel.



Discovery Tours will bring travelers a truly unforgettable experience. Only Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel brings travelers the convenience of escorted tours, along with the freedom to explore many areas and experience intimate views of the local culture.



About Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel

For over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Europe are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



To learn more information on how to save money on small group travel arrangements, visit http://www.discovery-tours.com/.