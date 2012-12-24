Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Announces New Travel Offers to Save Money During the Holiday Season

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel, a leading small group tour company in the world, announces new travel offers for explorers to save money for their trip, during the holiday season. During the holidays, many people go on vacation with their friends and family and turn to Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel for an unmatched traveling experience. Assisting travelers to explore faraway places with an incredible value in mind, Discovery Tour by Gate 1 Travel has come up with easy ways for them to stick to their budget.



Small group tours will be even more rewarding this winter season because Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel is issuing a Friends and Family travel program. With this program, a traveler who brings 10 companions on their tour will receive free land services. The term, “the more, the merrier,” has never been so true than with Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel’s Friends and Family travel program.



Traveling the world as part of an adventure travel group has never been easier this holiday season, than with Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel’s Cash Payment Discount Plan. Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel offers the flexibility of paying for a vacation by credit card or check. Travelers, who use check to pay for the final payment of their tour, will save 5% off of their remaining balance.



Reserving a vacation early with Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel will ensure travelers the best prices and most convenient arrangements. Traveling the world shouldn’t be the only convenient part of the trip. Reserve a vacation tour early and make sure the flight to the desired country is comfortable, as well. Along with great savings, early booking will provide travelers with the best chance to confirm the most convenient flight itineraries with the least number of stops. Reserving early will also secure preferred seating on the flight. The ways to save money, provided by Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel, will make any small group tour convenient.



About Gate 1 Travel

For over 31 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Europe are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



