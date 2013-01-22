Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Already one of the most established adventure tour companies in the world, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel announces new travel packages for Italy tour groups. With the small group sizes of ten to eighteen people, travelers can now reach the heart of the destination and visit places that other tours miss. The tour features twelve nights in First Class accommodations in Italy’s finest hotels such as the Grand Hotel Bristol, Hotel Bologna and Villa Contarini Nenzi Hotel & Spa. All travel arrangements such as transfers and sight-seeing will be through their air-conditioned vehicles. From exploring the medieval town of Bergamo Alta, to savoring a lakeside lunch on Isola dei Pescatori, the Italy adventure tour is sure to have it all. Travelers interested in a tour of Italy can book their trip online, or by calling 877-900-9777.



During the small group tours of Italy, there will be many day-to-day activities for travelers. Upon arrival to the exclusive resort town of Stresa, guests will gather with the tour manager for orientation. From there, the group will meet for a cocktail and dinner. From there on, the group will take a cruise to Lake Maggiore, visit Lake Orta Islands, discover the town of Bergamo and see much more. A reason why many travelers choose the Italy small group tours is because the country has so much to offer. For twelve days, travelers will be exploring and discovering local towns and historic scenery. No other small group tour has what Italy has to offer.



During the Italy small group tours, travelers will be staying in some of the most historic hotels in the world. One of the first-class hotels the group will be staying at, is the Grand Hotel Bistro. Situated in its Mediterranean gardens, guests enjoy lovely views of the mountains and have a wonderful view of Lake Maggiore. Taking a comfortable break from the tour of Italy, the hotel offers indoor and outdoor pool, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi and fitness center. The luxurious hotel is just one of the stops the Italy small group tours will encounter on their journey.



About Gate 1 Travel

For over 31 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Europe are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



