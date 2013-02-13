Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Already an established small group adventure travel company, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel announces new travel packages for small group tours to China. Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel has been the source of many great adventure tours around the globe and now China is a popular destination for many travelers. With the announcement of small group tours to China, travelers will experience 13 nights of first-class accommodations in the Far East.



The adventure travel groups will find many terrific highlights during their visit to China. Due to the small group size of 10 to 18 people, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel is able to reach many destinations that other tour groups are unable to visit. The best part about visiting China with a small tour adventure group is that each person will be able to meet the locals and truly experience what China’s culture and history is about. Visitors will be able participate in such activities as practicing tai chi, which is the historic fighting style that has been made popular by Chinese martial artists, with a local experienced instructor. Visitors will also be able to explore an authentic Hutong neighborhood, while sharing lunch at a local family’s home. The highlights of the small group tour to China will make everyone feel a part of the rich Chinese culture.



The adventure travel group to China will also experience visiting historic landmarks in the countryside. From atop Mt. Huangshan, visitors will gaze upon the classic, picturesque Chinese landscapes. Travelers taking part in the adventure travel group to China will experience comfortable transportation as they travel in modern air-conditioned vehicles. Including a home hosted lunch, a welcome & farewell dinner, the tour will include 35 meals. A vacation to China is truly a once in a lifetime event, which is why Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel makes every tour as comfortable as possible.



About Gate 1 Travel

For over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Europe are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



