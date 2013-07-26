Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Announces Small Group Travel to Nepal

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- This year, many people around the world will be looking to conquer their travel destinations that they still have remaining on their bucket list. One company to turn to, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel, has a ticket ready for a new and exciting vacation destination to be reached by adventurers ready to tackle the world. Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel is pleased to announce that one of their new small group travel destinations will be to mythical Nepal. Small groups of no more than 22 travelers will be guaranteed to have the adventure of their lives.



While traveling with Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel, people will be able to reach the heart of Nepal, visiting places that a larger adventure travel group may miss. With each group carrying no more than 22 travelers, everyone in the group will get to know the locals on a personal level and experience Nepal first-hand. During the visit to Nepal, travelers will get to ride a rickshaw and clatter along the streets of Kathmandu and visit a local school.



Experiencing the historic culture of Nepal, travelers will meet with resident lamas from Boudhanath Stupa and visit their school. During a private cooking class, the group will learn how to make momo, which is a Nepalese delicacy. The tour will also feature a stop at a local Yoga class in Kathmandu and a visit to a Pokhara family for dinner in their home. People can book their trip to mythical Nepal now by visiting http://www.discovery-tours.com/small-groups-nepal-14dmythnp13.aspx.



About Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel

For over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to Asia are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



