Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Now Featuring Adventure Travel Groups to Columbia

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Families, planning on taking an exciting vacation together this summer have plenty of exotic locations to choose from on Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel. This month, Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel is offering Columbia as their feature destination. Small adventure travel groups will enjoy the sights of historic plantations, art, and culture of Columbia. When families spend their vacations in exotic locations such as Columbia, they want to be get to the heart of the destination and experience everything. That is why small adventure groups from Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel make that dream a reality.



Fans of historic artwork will find Columbia to be full of talented artists of the past. The group will learn about, as well as study one of Columbia’s most popular artists, Fernando Botero. They will be treated to a private lecture at Bogota’s famed Botero Museum. This group will also spend a morning at the Palo Quemao food market sampling the delicious Columbian cuisine. At the historic colonial house, the guests in the group will take part in an educational cooking class.



During a private group tour, guests will have the chance to sample the nuances of Columbia’s famous coffee bean and tour Quindio’s relaxing Botanical Gardens. Other tour highlights include learning about Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a famous Columbian author, along with visiting a children’s foundation in the town of La Boquilla. In La Boquilla, guests will enjoy a lunch at the beach with the local fishermen.



About Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel

For over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has been proud to help travelers explore faraway places at a price that is comfortably within their budgets. Small group tours to South America are experienced by many travelers around the world. The company brings the same commitment to quality and value to their Discovery Tours. They work with people who share a passion for unforgettable travel experiences. The small group travel company operates from 18 offices around the world and can be easily found on the web.



To learn more information on how to save money on small group travel arrangements, visit http://www.discovery-tours.com/.