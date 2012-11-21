Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Now Offering Small Group Travel to Peru

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Gate 1 Travel has made the world a lot easier to see with its low prices on travel packages. Now they are offering small group travel to Peru, and at an incredible value as compared to their competitors. Having been around for over 32 years, Gate 1 Travel has set up some of the greatest tours around the world.



Compared to competitors Odysseys Unlimited and Vantage Travel, Discovery Tours can save customers at least $1579 per person on a small group tour to Peru. All packages go to a majority of the same places in Peru and visit areas such as Arequipa, Colca Canyon, Puno, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, Cuzco & Lima.



When traveling with Discovery Tours by Gate 1, adventurers and vacationers alike can expect for there to be no more than 10-18 travelers on a given tour. Group experiences include active outings such as hiking and city walking tours, as well as home-hosted meals, school and village visits, artisan exhibits, musical performances, and other special cultural experiences. Groups will also be staying in unique accommodations such as tented camps, boutique hotels, and safari lodges. The small group adventures through Discovery Tours by Gate 1 are sure to be something that travelers will remember for the rest of their lives.



About Gate 1 Travel

Gate 1 Travel was founded in 1981 with 3 employees. Their mission more than 30 years ago was simple, and remains so today: to deliver more of the world for less with quality affordable vacations, and to earn their customers’ loyalty. Today, they are proud to say that more than 200 employees from 18 offices around the world oversee their exemplary trips - including the new Discovery Tours by Gate 1 small group itineraries - so they are always right where a person is when looking to book a trip. For more information visit http://www.discovery-tours.com.