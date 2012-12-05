Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel Now Offers Friends & Family Program

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Getting the chance to travel with friends and family can be rewarding - the only thing that could make it better is getting to go for free. Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel, a small group travel company, is now offering deals for people to travel with friends and family for free.



Travelers who get together 7-9 friends or family members can start to earn cash rewards on tours and cruises. This can lead to a discount of up to $400 for the person who put the tour together. The big savings come when people can get 11 or more travelers for a trip or cruise. With 11 travelers (which includes the group leader), the group leader will earn a free trip. The savings are as follows:



- 7 traveling/paying passengers: $100 discount to group leader

- 8 traveling/paying passengers: $200 discount to group leader

- 9 traveling/paying passengers: $300 discount to group leader

- 10 traveling/paying passengers: $400 discount to group leader

- 11 or more traveling/10 paying passengers: 11th passenger goes for FREE



Enjoying the company of friends and family with a small group adventure travel package and also seeing sights across the world in Europe, Asia & the Pacific, the USA & Canada, South America, the Mediterranean or Africa can create memories that will last forever with people you will never forget. Let Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel make this dream a reality by getting a group of friends and family together for a trip today.



About Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Travel

Gate 1 Travel has been providing more of the world for less for more than 32 years. Now, they are applying that same founding principle to Discovery Tours by Gate 1 - giving a strong competitive edge in small group tour travel. They can offer such incredible value because their worldwide staff works with their travel partners to negotiate the best rates and deliver the most authentic experience packed with unique features and activities.



For more information visit http://www.discovery-tours.com/