Discreet and Safe Adult Dating Online with Flingbook

Gauteng, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- People looking for a no-string-attached fun experience online doesn’t have to look any further than Flingbook, an online adult dating site for people with like minded members. Though it’s very tempting to join sites like that, it is important that a new member should know how to protect information that may lead to trouble in the future like for example, putting real names. No one at work wants to be found in sites like that so a bit of discretion in personal information is first and foremost dating advice. Suggestive usernames that are catchy and can attract attention is better, like something that would work up another person’s wild fantasy. Be creative.



Flingbook hosts the horniest men and women around and that means one can get what he or she wants in no time but dating safety measures should be understood perfectly as it shouldn’t be too easy for a horny stranger to just come in to one’s place, communicating before the meeting is important. Get to know and play with the person first online, Flingbook has webcam features one can enjoy.



No other adult dating South Africa has ever matched the features and services of Flingbook, they have dating tips for men and also flirting tips in order to smoothen out a date and be rewarded with a hot steamy night that is absolutely safe, non-committal, and fun. The best part of it is that it’s free sign-up and meet hot people from different walks of life with one sexy agenda.



About Flingbook

Flingbook is a free online adult dating site based in South Africa that connects like-minded people in a safe and fun way. The site is complete with membership, tips and guidelines to help anyone start up a swinger’s lifestyle.



For more information please contact on below address:



Contact Name: Michael do Carmo

Contact Email: flingbook@osirion.co.za

Complete Address: PO Box 101155, Moreleta Park, Metropolitan Statistical Area, Pretoria

Zip Code- 0044

Contact Phone 0126681660

Website – http://www.flingbook.co.za/