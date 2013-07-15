DISH Introduces FLEX TV

Lockport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- In recent years, many Americans have made a financial decision to stop paying for TV, and instead watch shows streamed online through NetFlix or other similar companies. DISH understands this dilemma, as TV service can be an expendable luxury, and for this reason are pleased to announce FLEX TV.



With FLEX TV, there are no contracts, no long-term commitments, no credit checks and no credit cards. You pay for your TV service on a month-to-month basis and there are no cancellation fees should you decide to forgo your TV service.



FLEX TV packages start at only $29.99/mo and you receive a free three month trial of HBO, STARZ and Cinemax. All packages include your local channels and you can also choose options with regional sports and International channels.



One aspect that makes FLEX TV so unique is the ability to purchase TV service without a credit card. When ordering FLEX TV, you can make your first months payment with a credit or debit card, as well as a prepaid VISA or Mastercard. After making the first months payment, you can also pay monthly bills via check or money order.



For more information on how to order FLEX TV for your family, please visit www.dishcostsless.com/flextv and call 1(877)895-DISH(3474).