New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashers in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- At the end of the review period Ukrainians' lives were hectic and stressful, in big cities in particular. Limited free time made fast food an option for lunch with many consumers. Besides, Ukrainian cuisine is traditionally known as fatty and nourishing with a lot of fat, meat, bread and potatoes consumed. Quality of food in stores is not always the best due to content of nitrites, preservatives, starch or sugar. In combination with stress, unhealthy eating largely contributes to proliferation of digestive problems in the country, in turn driving demand for digestive remedies.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, digestive remedies was headed by Berlin Chemie AG with a 15% value share, gained by its famous and widely advertised Espumisan and Mezym Forte (Pangrol is another important product in the company's portfolio). The famous No-spa brand, also benefiting from advertising support, allowed Chinoin Pharmaceutical and Chemical Works Ltd to follow quite closely with a 13% share of retail sales value in digestive remedies. The third position in the top players ranking belonged to Abbott Products GmbH (10%) thanks to the popularity of Creon, another representative of digestive enzymes.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period digestive remedies will benefit from Ukrainians' habit of self-medication, since avoiding visits to doctors is expected to continue even in the long-term prospects, due to the extensive investment needed to adapt the local healthcare system to developed markets' standards. Between 2013 and 2018, the sector is predicted to rise by 14% in constant value terms in total, to reach UAH1,108 billion by the end of the forecast period. The anticipated dynamics will be slower than the growth gained over the review period due to the sector's eventual saturation, declining consumer base and slower growth in unit prices in line with rising competition with time.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in Ukraine with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in Ukraine, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in Ukraine market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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