New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashers in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Dishwashers in Germany recorded healthy current value growth in 2013, as the category saw a major shift towards water- and energy-efficient devices, with minimal water consumption of 7-litres per rinsing cycle. However, despite the trend towards energy- and water-saving devices, many consumers were reluctant to purchase an upgraded model. This was mainly due to the fact that dishwashers is a mature and saturated category, and apart from energy- and water-saving features, the category did not see many innovative developments during 2013.
Competitive Landscape
BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate remained the leading player in dishwashers in Germany in 2013, with a high volume share. BSH markets its products under a range of different brands in Germany, including Bosch, Siemens, Neff and Gaggenau. Second in dishwashers in 2013 was Electrolux, although it held a much smaller volume share than BSH. Electrolux was closely followed by Whirlpool Corp in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Dishwashers in Germany is expected to see a stagnant volume performance in the forecast period 2013-2018. The projected sluggish growth of dishwashers over the forecast period has to be partially attributed to the expected decline in new dwellings in the country. Built-in dishwashers is expected to account for more than an 78% volume share in 2018 in Germany. The decline in new dwellings in Germany, with an expected decrease in demand for built-in dishwashers, will therefore have a direct negative impact on overall volume sales of dishwashers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashers industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashers industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashers in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashers in Germany?
- What are the major brands in Germany?
- How has this high unit price, low global penetration category been affected by recessionary pressure?
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