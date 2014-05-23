Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashers in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- During 2013, demand for dishwashers in Italy continued to be negatively affected by the ongoing economic crisis. Italian consumers tended to postpone the purchase of all non-essential products, which generally includes dishwashers, a trend which continued to hinder growth in the category throughout 2013. The recently introduced government incentives which aim to stimulate sales of dishwashers in Italy could only partially curb the ongoing decline being recorded in dishwashers, a category which...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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