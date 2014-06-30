Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashers in Morocco" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Retail volume and value sales of dishwashers increased both by 1%, in 2013, driven by the ever-changing habits of Moroccan households. In Morocco, the culture of using dishwashers, rather than washing dishes by hand, is changing. Moroccan consumers prefer to buy dishwashers rather than to employ a housekeeper, as the number of available housekeepers declines. Consequently, European culture has had a great influence on the awareness and appeal of dishwashers in Morocco. As more females go out to...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
