New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashers in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Amidst the worst recession of the last decade, more and more Portuguese consumers were forced to choose between "must have" appliances and "nice to have" appliances. Dishwashers are increasingly falling into the "nice to have" - if not outright luxury - category, as the government-induced austerity measures cut salaries, raised taxes throughout Portugal and sliced disposable incomes, leaving little room for such purchases.
Competitive Landscape
The leading company in dishwashers in 2013 was BSHP Electrodomesticos. It offers three brands of dishwashers: Bosch, Siemens and Balay (14%, 10% and 5% volume shares respectively in 2013). Electrolux held a volume share of 17%, which was a percentage point lower when compared with 2012.
Industry Prospects
Built-in dishwashers is expected to register stronger volume growth than freestanding dishwashers during the forecast period, increasing by a volume CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, whilst freestanding dishwashers is expected to increase by a CAGR of only 1% over the same time-frame. The rising popularity of built-in major appliances in Portugal is expected to subsist for a very long time, and can be expected to strengthen during the forecast period. The rising demand for built-in dishwashers in Portugal is also set to be highly dependent on the recovery of the Portuguese housing market. How many new dwellings will be built in Portugal during the forecast period remains to be seen, whilst the popularity of home renovation is unlikely to experience any significant increase as long as the Portuguese housing market remains in the doldrums. The construction of new residential developments ceased in Portugal during the recent economic crisis, and any continuation of this situation is likely to present a serious challenge to dishwashers in Portugal during the forecast period.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashers industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashers industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashers in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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