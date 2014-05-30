New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashers in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Dishwashers greatly benefited from a shift towards smaller households in Saudi Arabia, with numbers rising by 68% over 2005-2012 and continuing to rise in 2013. The number of two person households also saw strong growth, with these trends greatly benefiting dishwashers. Smaller households are less likely to have domestic help and are thus more interested in timesaving dishwashers. The growing participation of women in the workforce also encouraged more households to opt for dishwashers as lifestyles in general became busier.
Competitive Landscape
Dishwashers is considerably more fragmented in comparison to other product areas in major appliances in Saudi Arabia, with "others" dominating with 67% retail volume share. This is chiefly due to lower sales in comparison to other major appliances, with leading major appliances brands such as United Yousef M Naghi's LG and United Matbouli's Samsung thus being less aggressive in competing for share. LG thus accounted for just 5% retail volume share in dishwashers in 2013, while Samsung lacked a significant share.
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Industry Prospects
The strong growth in household penetration seen for dishwashers during the review period is expected to slow during the forecast period. While there was a six percentage point increase during the review period, the forecast period is expected to see just two percentage point growth, with three-quarters of households lacking dishwashers at the end of the forecast period. The majority of households will remain uninterested in dishwashers, whether due to employing domestic workers or due to having stay-home female members who are responsible for chores such as washing dishes. In addition, the high and rising cost of electricity in Saudi Arabia and strong SEEC consumer awareness campaigns focused on reducing residential electricity consumption will deter many from buying dishwashers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashers industry in Saudi Arabia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashers industry in Saudi Arabia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashers in Saudi Arabia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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