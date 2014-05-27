Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashers in Ukraine", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- At the end of the review period dishwashers still lacked significant per capita consumption volumes in Ukraine. The penetration rate of dishwashers is minimal (4% of households) and they are mostly owned by consumers in urban areas. In rural areas, the lack of a centralised water supply is a problem (less than 61% of households had a water supply in 2013, according to Euromonitor International research).
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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