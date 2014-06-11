Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashing in Australia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In 2013, sales of dishwashing continued to grow, registering a 4% increase in current terms; however, this growth rate was lower than the 5% observed in 2012. In the previous year, the category was fuelled by the increasing demand for dishwashing tablets, a trend that levelled out in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser (Australia) Pty's Finish brand maintained its lead in dishwashing in 2013, mostly due to its strong value share within automatic dishwashing. Finish held a 38% value share of dishwashing in Australia in 2013, and it was ranked the number one brand in all categories within automatic dishwashing in value share terms. The company's dominance was the result of continually being the first to market new product innovations, such as its Finish Quantum with power gel launched in the second half of 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Sales of dishwashing are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. Growth across dishwashing is expected to continue as manufacturers create means to add value in automatic dishwashing and multiple benefits are added to hand dishwashing. Furthermore, the popularity of dishwashing tablets will remain a key driver of value sales of dishwashing as their prices are considerably higher than any other detergent format.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Australia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Australia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Australia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashing in Australia?
- What are the major brands in Australia?
- What is the dishwasher penetration rate in Australia?
- What are the key new product launches in the dishwashing products market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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