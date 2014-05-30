Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashing in Cameroon", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The demand for dishwashing products is generally hampered by the high use of alternate bar soap for hand dishwashing. As a result, the demand for dishwashing products is mostly attributed to an increase in the number of people joining the middle-income group, and therefore being able to afford these products otherwise regarded as luxury products. The increasing availability of hand dishwashing products through modern retail channels is due to increasing awareness and a small, however, positive shift to these products as opposed to the traditional bar soap.
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Competitive Landscape
Unilever Group led value sales in 2013, with a 32% share. Its leading brand Sunlight also accounted for the highest percentage of value sales.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, dishwashing is expected to see value sales rise at a constant CAGR of 7%. It is expected that manufacturers will be driven to diversify pack sizes in order to reach a larger consumer base. The potential entrance of cheaper priced brands could also encourage a positive shift from the use of traditional bar soap and boost value sales over the forecast period.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Cameroon with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Cameroon, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Cameroon market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashing in Cameroon?
- What are the major brands in Cameroon?
- What is the dishwasher penetration rate in Cameroon?
- What are the key new product launches in the dishwashing products market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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