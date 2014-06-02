Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashing in Macedonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2013, dishwashing in Macedonia achieved moderate current value growth of 2%, reaching sales of MKD420. Sales of automatic dishwashing tablets achieved the fastest current value growth at 4% in 2013. At the same time, automatic dishwashing tablets was the only dishwashing segment to achieve positive volume growth of 1% in 2013 while all others posted negative volume growth. Functionality and ease of use are among the primary factors contributing to increased consumption of automatic dishwashing tablets, regardless of the fact that they have the highest price tag of all dishwashing products.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, dishwashing was led by Saponia dd with a 22% value share. Reckitt Benckiser Plc ranked second in 2013 with a 17% value share, while Alkaloid AD Skopje lost its second place and ranked third with a 17% value share.
Industry Prospects
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Over the forecast period, dishwashing is set to achieve modest growth at a CAGR of 2% (constant 2013 prices) to reach MKD466 million by 2018. This growth is set to be higher than the CAGR at constant 2013 prices achieved within the review period. Retail volume sales will grow at a similar 2% CAGR.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashing in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- What is the dishwasher penetration rate in Macedonia?
- What are the key new product launches in the dishwashing products market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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