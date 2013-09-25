"Dishwashing in South Africa" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashing in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The household penetration of dishwashers remained low in South Africa at the end of the review period, with just 9% of households having these appliances. This low level is linked to widespread poverty and also to unreliable electricity supply, particularly in rural areas. The rural rate of household penetration is thus extremely low at 1%, with most dishwashers being in urban areas. The low level of household penetration for dishwashers thus constrained sales of automatic dishwashing, with...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in South Africa market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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