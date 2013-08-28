Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashing in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- As more households enjoy dining out in South Korea, the demand for dishwashing became saturated in 2012. To boost sales, manufacturers tried to diversify dishwashing products with new ingredients. Natural ingredients such as grain or fruit extracts were commonly used for new products in line with growing interest in environment-friendly and personal care. Functional-wise, skin protection and safe to eat were still commonly used to promote dishwashing. When launching new products, manufacturers...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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