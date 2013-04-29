Dishwashing Products in Asia-Pacific - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Dishwashing Products in Asia-Pacific"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Dishwashing Products in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific dishwashing products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- The dishwashing products market consists of the retail sales of hand-washing products, automatic dishwashing products and rinsing agents. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The Asia-Pacific dishwashing products market had total revenues of $2,991.2 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 7.2% between 2007-2011, to reach a total of 2,233.9 million kg in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the dishwashing products market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the dishwashing products market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key dishwashing products market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific dishwashing products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific dishwashing products market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific dishwashing products market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific dishwashing products market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dishwashing Products: Global Industry Guide
- Dishwashing Products in Europe
- Dishwashing Products in Japan
- Dishwashing Products in France
- Dishwashing Products in the United States
- Dishwashing Products in the United Kingdom
- Dishwashing Products in Germany
- Dishwashing Products Market in Eastern Europe to 2014 (Household Products)
- Dishwashing Products Market in Asia-Pacific to 2014 (Household Products)
- Dishwashing Products Market in Middle East and Africa to 2014 (Household Products)