Transparency Market Research delivers key insights into the global disinfectant wipes market. In terms of revenue, the global disinfectant wipes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2020-2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global disinfectant wipes market.



The global market for disinfectant wipes is largely affected by numerous factors, including rise in middle class population and preference for disinfectant wipes in personal hygiene and household cleaning. The rising trend of biodegradable disinfectant wipes offers significant opportunities in the global disinfectant wipes market.



Disinfectant Wipes Market: Key Segments



The global market for disinfectant wipes has been segmented on the basis of product type, category, product category, pack size, scented type, end use, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the disinfectant wipes market has been divided into personal care wipes, household or homecare wipes, and other wipes, which include medical wipes, pet wipes, etc. Personal care wipes are further categorized into baby care wipes, feminine wipes, period care wipes, face care wipes, hand disinfectant wipes, and other regular wipes. Hand disinfectant wipes are largely preferred for their effectiveness in destroying viruses, bacteria, and fungi in 10 minutes or less of use. Modern consumers have become more aware about hand sanitization, and are willing to pay for convenient and advanced disinfectant solutions for personal hygiene.



In terms of product category, the disinfectant wipes market has been categorized into alcohol-based wipes and alcohol-free wipes. Both types of wipes have their own benefits in different circumstances. The alcohol-based wipes segment accounted for a prominent value share in 2019. However, rising need for alcohol-free disinfectant wipes in baby care and feminine care is anticipated to drive the demand for alcohol-free wipes.



Based on scented type, the disinfectant wipes market has been bifurcated into unscented wipes and scented wipes. The scented disinfectant wipes segment accounted for a prominent value share of the disinfectant wipes market. Fresh scents such as lime, citrus, and blossom are widely preferred by end users. Unscented and scented cleaning wipes are largely preferred for household cleaning, whereas scented wipes are largely preferred for face care and hand sanitization.



Disinfectant Wipes Market: Prominent Regions



The global market for disinfectant wipes has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, North Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Rest of Latin America). The disinfectant wipes market in Asia Pacific exhibits significant demand followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest developing regions in the world, given the enormous pace of growth of key countries such as Japan, India, and China. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during 2020-2030.