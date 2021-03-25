Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Disinfectants Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global disinfectants market was valued over US$ 6.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030. Disinfectant is a chemical agent used on hard surfaces, and in water to destroy, inactivate, or significantly reduce the concentration of pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Using the right type of disinfectant regularly helps to prevent the spread of diseases.



Several broad categories of disinfectants are used in commercial and industrial facility maintenance. North America dominated the global disinfectants market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. A well-established healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada, early adoption of technologically advanced medical device cleaning equipment, and chemical solutions contributed to the region's dominant share of the global disinfectants market in 2019 region.



Request a PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77279



Rise in Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene among Population to Drive Disinfectants Market



Population across the world, especially in developing countries, has become more aware of the importance of hygiene and cleanliness. This is likely to lead to an increase in their spending on surface disinfectant products for sanitizing various surfaces such as floors, walls, tiles, ceilings, washrooms, and furniture. The rise in trend toward urbanization is anticipated to boost the growth of the global disinfectants market, due to increased investment in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.



Hydrogen Peroxide to Dominate Global Market



In terms of type, the global disinfectants market has been classified into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, phenolic compounds, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, aldehydes, alcohols, iodine, and others. Hydrogen peroxide, when formulated as ready-to-use disinfectant, is quite effective on microorganism. Hydrogen peroxide-based products are considered greener and more sustainable for the environment, as it breaks down into the naturally occurring elements of hydrogen and oxygen. Rise in utilization of hydrogen peroxide for disinfecting surgical, pharmaceutical, and life-science instruments and increase in the number of hospitals across the globe drives the segment.



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Disinfectants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77279



High Level Disinfectants to be Highly Lucrative



Based on mechanism of action, the global disinfectants market has been categorized into high level disinfectants, intermediate level disinfectants, and low level disinfectants. The high level disinfectants segment held a major share of the global market in 2019, as high level disinfectants are considered safe and proven technology for reprocessing noninvasive devices due to their chemical properties.



Healthcare Providers to be Highly Attractive



In terms of end user, the global disinfectants market has been divided into healthcare providers, commercial users, and domestic users. Increase in research & development by various companies for more efficient preprocessors and rise in the use of endoscopes and accessories in hospitals and clinics are likely to boost the healthcare providers segment.



North America to Dominate Disinfectants Market



In terms of region, the global disinfectants market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global disinfectants market in 2019, followed by Europe. North America accounted for a major share of the global disinfectants market in 2019, due to significant ongoing research & development activities, high level of awareness about cleanness among the end users, increase in demand for non-disposable surgical instruments such as endoscopy devices, distractors, and forceps, which require frequent sterilization.



Competition Landscape of Disinfectants Market



The global disinfectants market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global disinfectants market include 3M, BD, Cardinal Health, Inc., STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., The Clorox Company, and Cantel Medical Corp.



Pre Book Disinfectants Market Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77279