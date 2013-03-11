Disk Antivirus Professional Removal Service Added to YooCare and YooSecurity Arsenal

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- YooCare and YooSecurity have announced that they now offer the premium malware removal service for removing the latest malware, Disk Antivirus Professional. YooSecurity is a security brand of YooCare, which provides complete 24/7 online computer care services including virus and malware removal as well as a wide variety of services to fix PC problems and maintain a healthy computer.



Although viruses and malware are ever-changing and growing threats to computer users, scamware has become a particularly pernicious form that is crippling computer users around the globe. One of the latest is the Disk Antivirus Professional that scares the PC user into believing that their computer has been besieged by large quantities of malicious viruses and threats. Fortunately, YooCare and YooSecurity have announced a removal service for the scamware as well as publishing instructions for advanced users that shows how to remove Disk Antivirus Professional.



“This malicious rogue anti-virus program can be difficult to root out, so we have developed a service that can remove it from a user’s PC,” said a YooSecurity specialist. “We have also developed a step-by-step instruction guide on how to remove the scamware for those computer users that want to remove it on their own.”



Once introduced to a computer, Disk Antivirus Professional will reduce the speed and efficiency of the computer system to make the user really believe that they are under threat. It can also disable the genuine anti-virus program running on the computer and could prevent several other programs from working properly. The application can also be used by hackers to track keystrokes and browsing history.



YooCare has also recently rolled out a removal service and step-by-step guide on how to remove International Cyber Security Protection Alliance virus. The scamware hijacks the user’s computer and masquerades as a police agency that insist the user pay a hefty fine to regain use of their computer. Operating a slightly different scam around the world, U.S.A users receive the message “FBI—Cybercrime Division Moneypak lock screen.” Canadian users get Royal Canadian Mounted Police Ukash screen, and there are versions for each country.



YooCare.com and their security brand YooSecurity provide consumers around the globe with online Malware/Virus Removal Service as well as online help and support with a host of other computer problems. The online computer care service has highly qualified, professionally trained and certified personal technology experts and YooSecurity.com technicians on constant standby.



Through the use of their simple TeamViewer system, users can enable online repair of Windows PCs, MAC or mobile devices. Clients have access to Computer Tune-up & Optimization, Computer Diagnosis & Repair, Data Backup & Recovery and a wide variety of other services provided remotely online. YooCare has assisted more than 60,000 consumers with their computer issues to date. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com



