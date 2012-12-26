Disk Drill Mac Data Recovery Software Offers Buy 1 Get + 1 for FREE Holiday Promotion

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Disk Drill, the acclaimed Mac data recovery software program, announced today a special "buy one get one free" offer. Anyone who buys Disk Drill PRO between now and January 10, 2013, will receive two license codes. The second code can be given as a gift.



To take advantage of this offer, simply go to the CleverFiles.com website and purchase Disk Drill PRO. No special coupon code is necessary - all purchases during this time period will automatically qualify. After the purchase is complete, a confirmation email will be sent that contains both license codes.



Disk Drill is a professional but extremely simple Mac data recovery app that helps users rescue data on external or internal hard drives, memory cards, cameras, iPods Classic, and more. It can help recover files lost due to damaged disks, accidental deletion, or lost partitions. In addition, its Recovery Vault and S.M.A.R.T. Status Monitoring features help prevent future data loss from happening.



Disk Drill is compatible with any PPC or Intel Mac running Mac OS X 10.5 or newer and is 64-bit ready.



Disk Drill is the brainchild of CleverFiles, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas. For more information visit CleverFiles online.



