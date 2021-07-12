Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Featuring on the 45th episode of Partner Up! With Amy Carroll on Friday 9th July, is Rajkumari Neogy - an epigenetic coach and executive consultant, focusing on the intersection of neurobiology, culture and empathy in today's business world.



Possessing a rare blend of scientific prowess and emotion, Neogy believes that passionate self-reflection, coupled with dedicated curiosity, defines true leadership.



Specializing in the technology sector, Neogy has worked with high-powered, worldwide organizations for more than 2 decades, training leaders at Google, Facebook, Adobe, Indeed, Slack, Salesforce and others.



Neogy's approach to effective management combines the discovery of deep-rooted transgenerational trauma with best practices for dismantling toxic work cultures.



Weaving humour and vulnerability into psychology to tell powerful stories about the basic human need to belong, Neogy helps individual leaders and organizations identify critical interpersonal issues in the workplace, increasing the effectiveness, emotional intelligence and sustained performance among teams.



Partner Up! With Amy Carroll focuses on:

Personal power/status

Privilege

Leadership

Improvisation

Interpersonal communication challenges



In her show, Amy draws upon her work as a coach and trainer. The main body of this work shows clients how to neutralize the power dynamic in relationships to get more of what they want, with less difficulty in all areas of their lives. If you haven't tuned in yet, don't waste another minute!



Neogy facts:

-In 2013, Neogy founded iRestart, a company providing resources for leadership development and organizational epigenetics to address issues of team dysfunction and exclusion.



-Through iRestart, Neogy created the Biology of Belonging Boot Camp framework that employs 6 powerful methodologies to swiftly facilitate sustainable, permanent change within organizations. She frequently presents on epigenetics and the biology of belonging at worldwide conferences, including Culturati, Responsive Conference and Culture Summit.



-Author of "The WIT Factor: Shifting the Workplace Paradigm by Becoming Your Optimal Self." Link here: https://www.amazon.com/WIT-Factor-Workplace-Paradigm-Becoming-ebook/dp/B00X59ZDPK



If you'd like to learn more about Neogy's work, head to her website: https://rajkumarineogy.com/ https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/131825/dismantling-toxic-work-cultures



Happy Partnering everyone!

Amy



