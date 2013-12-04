Digiarty Lists Disney Movies and DVDs to Be Released Around Christmas and the Year to Come

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Digiarty Software Inc. (http://www.winxdvd.com), a company for complete and advanced DVD backup solution, collects and lists the 2013 Christmas movies released by Walt Disney Pictures in a resource for the convenience of movie fans. The resource also summarizes the upcoming Disney movie names and DVDs to be release on December and in the first half of 2014, as well as brief plot introductions and DVD copy tools for the Disney Christmas movies.



According to Digiarty, the four important Disney movies to be released on December before, on or after Christmas are Thor: The Dark World, Frozen, Saving Mr. Banks and The Wolf of Wall Street. Especially, The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio is to be on theater exactly on the Christmas Day, December 25. Moreover, some other brilliant (animated) movies will also be shown by Disney at the beginning of 2014, including Muppets Most Wanted, Bears and Million Dollar Arm. All of these are good films for kids to watch.



But there rises another concern that DVDs are so vulnerable that the discs may be scratched or snapped by children. To prevent such situations and bring great into convenience for playing DVD movies, Digiarty recommends a 100% lossless DVD backup solution to any people with such needs. With WinX DVD Copy Pro, users can clone DVDs to DVDs, DVD folders, ISO image files or a whole MEPG2 video with complete DVD information, structures and data.



Everyone is welcome to view and download it at http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-copy-pro/



Besides Disney films, there are several other blockbusters to strike a pose on the stage around 2013 Christmas. Digiarty also offers another utility to rip DVDs for transferring and playing back on iPad, iPhone, Android, WP8, etc for kids or for the travel.



Please read the detail information about the lists of Disney movies for Christmas and New Year at: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/christmas-disney-movies-list.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows/8.1, Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.