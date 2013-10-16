Disney World Christmas Vacation Guide Is Now Available at WDWPackages.com

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- WDWPackages.com, a company that has been helping people plan their cheap Disney World vacation packages for years, has just released its 2013 Disney World Christmas Vacation Guide. The helpful guide includes a comprehensive schedule of all of the events that are taking place at the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot this holiday season. In addition, it features practical tips and insights that vacationers can use to help make the most out of their stay at Disney.



While many families want to visit Disney World and the surrounding parks this holiday season, knowing how to get the best possible deals can be confusing and time consuming. This is where WDWPackages.com can help; by offering the 2013 Walt Disney World Christmas Vacation Guide, vacationers can rest assured that they are getting the best package deals that are available. The website works with a select group of hotel properties, and guarantees that their package deals are the lowest in Orlando.



According to the newly-released guide, people who want to purchase a package deal to Disney World this Christmas should keep several things in mind. For example, it is important to compare the tickets that are offered in each package.



“Disney World now has over 62 different tickets so one package might include a 4 Day Magic Your Way Ticket while another package will include a 4 Day Magic Your Way Park Hopper Ticket,” the guide noted, adding that the difference in price is about $40 per ticket.



In addition, because Orlando and Disney World are among the most popular destinations for travelers, the guide advises vacationers to compare comparable hotel rooms.



“With so many visitors coming into town every week, we have a variety of hotel products to choose from. Some are really nice while others have a lot to be desired. Make sure you are staying a nice property which is close to Disney World.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about WDWPackages.com is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read through the new guide as well as browse through the available Disney World vacation packages.



About WDWPackages.com

WDWPackages.com is part of Affordable Travel of Orlando, a company that's been helping clients plan their Orlando vacations for over 30 years. The website has plenty of experience helping vacationers have a magical trip, since it has specialized in Orlando travel and Walt Disney World packages ever since 1991. At Affordable Travel, they take great pride in having the best trained staff in the industry. It's their pleasure to help people plan their next Orlando vacation, and customers love their knowledge and helpful attitudes. For more information, please visit http://www.wdwpackages.com/