Walt Disney World Resort Gets Deluxe Accommodations Covered in New Book

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Mike Belobradic began his journey through the world of Walt Disney resorts back in 1966, taking annual family trips first to Disneyland in California and then Disney World in Florida shortly after the resort first opened. Since his childhood Mike Belobradic has spent over 75 weeks at the Walt Disney World Resort. Mike has used his unique and extensive knowledge of the nuances and inner-workings of the Walt Disney World Resort to give other people's trips to the resort an extra touch with added insight.



Mike has recently published a book, "The Very Best of Walt Disney World Resort," which draws from his 40+ years of visiting the Disney World Resort. In the book he offers both his first-hand experiences and those of his clients through his work as a travel advisory specializing exclusively in deluxe Disney vacations. Here, Mike Belobradic focuses on the best deluxe accommodations Walt Disney World Resort has to offer.



Unlike many guide books, "The Very Best of Walt Disney World Resort" focuses on critiques of the deluxe accommodations offered by the Disney resort, with an "Is It Worth It?" section looks at the dining opportunities and other offerings so visitors can plan their trip and pick the best value among the Disney World resorts best hospitality offerings. The book explores and analyzes the value of deluxe services like the Club levels and added charges for room views to help new or experienced visitors get the most of the best accommodations Walt Disney World Resort has to offer.



"The Very Best of Walt Disney World Resort" is available at Amazon by going to: http://www.amazon.com/Very-Disney-World-Resort-ebook/dp/B00BZZ0K4K



About Mike Belobradic

Mike Belobradic was born in Canada operates Magical Mouse Holidays, a concierge travel service specializing in all aspects of Disney vacations, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruises, Adventures by Disney and Disney Aulani in Hawaii. Mike is also a professional photographer and online marketing strategy guru.



